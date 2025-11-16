A 35-year-old woman ran away from a mental health facility in Clayton County on Sunday morning, and police need your help finding her.

What’s Happening: Kiyuana Obie was last seen around 7:53 a.m. fleeing on foot from Riverwood Behavioral Health on Medical Center Drive. She ran toward the Garden Walk Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road area.

What’s Important: Obie has a medical condition that may affect how she acts, thinks, or talks to people. Police searched the area but couldn’t find her.

What She Looks Like: Obie is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue paper hospital scrubs and yellow socks. She’s carrying a white hospital bag with personal items.

What You Can Do: Call Clayton County Police immediately at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911 if you see Obie or know where she might be.

The Source: Clayton County Police Department.