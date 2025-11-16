A 35-year-old woman ran away from a mental health facility in Clayton County on Sunday morning, and police need your help finding her.
What’s Happening: Kiyuana Obie was last seen around 7:53 a.m. fleeing on foot from Riverwood Behavioral Health on Medical Center Drive. She ran toward the Garden Walk Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road area.
What’s Important: Obie has a medical condition that may affect how she acts, thinks, or talks to people. Police searched the area but couldn’t find her.
What She Looks Like: Obie is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue paper hospital scrubs and yellow socks. She’s carrying a white hospital bag with personal items.
What You Can Do: Call Clayton County Police immediately at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911 if you see Obie or know where she might be.
The Source: Clayton County Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.