Mattie’s Call Issued for Missing 87-Year-Old Georgia Man with Dementia

Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding 87-year-old John Elmer Eaton, who has been reported missing.
Just the Facts: Eaton was last seen Thursday morning around 8 a.m. leaving his home in Marietta. He was supposed to meet friends at a local McDonald’s but never arrived. Police issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency alert for missing elderly or disabled adults. Eaton has dementia and atrial fibrillation and left his medication at home.
What to Look For: Eaton was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and navy-blue work pants. He was driving a 2003 silver Toyota 4Runner with Georgia tag 499WPR. His vehicle was spotted by license plate readers in Lawrenceville and Social Circle.
How You Can Help: Anyone who sees John Elmer Eaton or his vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Cobb County Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.