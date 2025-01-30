Mattie’s Call Issued for Missing 87-Year-Old Georgia Man with Dementia

Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding 87-year-old John Elmer Eaton, who has been reported missing.

Just the Facts: Eaton was last seen Thursday morning around 8 a.m. leaving his home in Marietta. He was supposed to meet friends at a local McDonald’s but never arrived. Police issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency alert for missing elderly or disabled adults. Eaton has dementia and atrial fibrillation and left his medication at home.

What to Look For: Eaton was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and navy-blue work pants. He was driving a 2003 silver Toyota 4Runner with Georgia tag 499WPR. His vehicle was spotted by license plate readers in Lawrenceville and Social Circle.

How You Can Help: Anyone who sees John Elmer Eaton or his vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Cobb County Police Department.