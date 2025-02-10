Have You Seen Missing Snellville Man, Skye Ethan Wilkins?

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

🕵️‍♂️ What’s Happening: Family members of Skye Ethan Wilkins called 911 on the night of February 7, reporting him missing. They’re concerned about his manner of speech and say he may need medical attention.

📍 Last Seen: Wilkins was last heard from on February 6. He’s from the Egypt Road area in unincorporated Snellville.

👀 Description: Wilkins is described as a white man, five-foot-six, weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt, green pants, and a black backpack.

🚁 What’s Being Done: Police have searched from the air using the Aviation Unit and canvassed the area. Officers have also reviewed security footage.

📞 Take Action: If you see Skye Ethan Wilkins or have any information, call 911 immediately.