A 14-year-old is missing in Jones County. Damyian Smith was last seen walking on Cumslo Road near Overland Way.

What’s Happening: Deputies are searching for Smith.

Smith is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was possibly wearing a gray jacket and black pants. A Facebook commenter said this is the same child who went missing a few weeks ago.

What Happens Next: People who have seen Smith can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489. Tips can remain anonymous.

Sources: Jones County Sheriff’s Office