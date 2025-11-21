Police in Chatham County are searching for a teenage boy who disappeared Friday morning.
What’s Happening: Eric Kirkland was last seen just before 8 a.m. on the 2000 block of Gamble Road. The 14-year-old boy is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was wearing a grey Nike hoodie and grey sweatpants.
What’s Important: Anyone who sees Eric or knows where he is should contact the Chatham County Police Department right away.
Between the Lines: Police called Eric a runaway in their announcement. The department said it is the lead agency in the case and warned that information from other sources may not be accurate.
The Sources: Chatham County Police Department.
