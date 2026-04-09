Listen to this post

A golden retriever named Bella ran away after the car she was riding in was involved in a crash in Cumming, and she has not been found.

What’s Happening: Bella bolted from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Dahlonega Street and Pilgrim Road. She was last spotted near Dobbs Creek Recreation Center at 11 a.m.

What’s Important: Bella is a golden retriever. Anyone who sees her should call the Cumming Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line.

The Path Forward: Those in the area near Dobbs Creek Recreation Center are encouraged to check their yards and nearby areas and report any sightings to police.