A golden retriever named Bella ran away after the car she was riding in was involved in a crash in Cumming, and she has not been found.
What’s Happening: Bella bolted from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Dahlonega Street and Pilgrim Road. She was last spotted near Dobbs Creek Recreation Center at 11 a.m.
What’s Important: Bella is a golden retriever. Anyone who sees her should call the Cumming Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line.
The Path Forward: Those in the area near Dobbs Creek Recreation Center are encouraged to check their yards and nearby areas and report any sightings to police.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.