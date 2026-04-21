A 17-year-old girl has been missing from Carrollton since late Thursday night, and authorities want the public’s help finding her.
What’s Happening: Alexis Lynn Childers was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on April 17 near Timber Mill Circle in Carrollton. She is believed to have walked away on her own and did not have a cellphone with her.
What’s Important: Childers is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a nose piercing and both ears pierced. When last seen, she was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue pajama pants and may have been carrying a backpack. She may be with a person known only as “James.” Where she was headed is unknown.
What the Law Says: Georgia law makes it a criminal offense for any adult to knowingly shelter or help a runaway juvenile. Anyone found doing so can face criminal charges.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who has seen Childers or knows where she is should contact Investigator Alicia Kovacevic at 770-830-5916 or akovacevic@carrollsheriffga.gov.
The Path Forward: Childers has now been missing for three days. Without a phone or a known destination, investigators have limited ways to track her location.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.