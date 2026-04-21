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A 17-year-old girl has been missing from Carrollton since late Thursday night, and authorities want the public’s help finding her.

What’s Happening: Alexis Lynn Childers was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on April 17 near Timber Mill Circle in Carrollton. She is believed to have walked away on her own and did not have a cellphone with her.

What’s Important: Childers is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a nose piercing and both ears pierced. When last seen, she was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue pajama pants and may have been carrying a backpack. She may be with a person known only as “James.” Where she was headed is unknown.

What the Law Says: Georgia law makes it a criminal offense for any adult to knowingly shelter or help a runaway juvenile. Anyone found doing so can face criminal charges.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who has seen Childers or knows where she is should contact Investigator Alicia Kovacevic at 770-830-5916 or akovacevic@carrollsheriffga.gov.

The Path Forward: Childers has now been missing for three days. Without a phone or a known destination, investigators have limited ways to track her location.