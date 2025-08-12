A 67-year-old man vanished from a Northwest Atlanta block, and police say time matters.
🛰️ What We Know:
- Atlanta Police say 67-year-old Shelton Turner was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 28 at 1783 Johnson Rd. NW in the Rockdale area.
- Investigators report he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He’s described as 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds.
📞 How to Help: Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or APD’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
🔎 Between the Lines: The Adult Missing Persons Unit is handling the case, according to APD. That signals an active search and open leads.
🌍 The Bigger View: Missing person cases often hinge on neighbors who saw something small. A door camera clip. A passing car. A quick call can move a case.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.