A 67-year-old man vanished from a Northwest Atlanta block, and police say time matters.

🛰️ What We Know:

Atlanta Police say 67-year-old Shelton Turner was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 28 at 1783 Johnson Rd. NW in the Rockdale area.

Investigators report he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He’s described as 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds.

📞 How to Help: Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or APD’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

🔎 Between the Lines: The Adult Missing Persons Unit is handling the case, according to APD. That signals an active search and open leads.

🌍 The Bigger View: Missing person cases often hinge on neighbors who saw something small. A door camera clip. A passing car. A quick call can move a case.