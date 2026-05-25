What’s Happening: Hein The Vu left his home near Wilson Manner Circle in Lawrenceville on May 15 and has not come back or reached out to his family. Police have classified him as critically missing.

What’s Important: Vu has a medical condition and needs medication. He does not drive, does not own a cell phone, and has no friends in the area, which means there are very few ways he could ask for help or be tracked down through normal channels.

What He Looks Like: Vu is an Asian man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with short brown hair and glasses. He was last seen in blue jeans and a black shirt, carrying a blue or black backpack.

If You See Him: Anyone who spots Vu or has information about where he might be should call 911 right away or contact Gwinnett County police at (770) 513-5700.