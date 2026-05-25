LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding a 37-year-old Lawrenceville man who walked away from home 10 days ago and has not been heard from since.
What’s Happening: Hein The Vu left his home near Wilson Manner Circle in Lawrenceville on May 15 and has not come back or reached out to his family. Police have classified him as critically missing.
What’s Important: Vu has a medical condition and needs medication. He does not drive, does not own a cell phone, and has no friends in the area, which means there are very few ways he could ask for help or be tracked down through normal channels.
What He Looks Like: Vu is an Asian man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with short brown hair and glasses. He was last seen in blue jeans and a black shirt, carrying a blue or black backpack.
If You See Him: Anyone who spots Vu or has information about where he might be should call 911 right away or contact Gwinnett County police at (770) 513-5700.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.