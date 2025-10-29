An elderly Macon woman hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon, and deputies need help finding her.

What’s Happening: Mattie Brooks, 87, left her home on Buckner Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday to attend a meeting and never returned. Her family reported her missing to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office late Monday night.

What’s Important: Brooks is driving a white Cadillac CTS with Georgia license plate PD08C3. She was wearing a gray jumpsuit when she left home.

What to Look For: Brooks is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Her family says she has no known medical conditions.

What You Can Do: Anyone who has seen Brooks or her vehicle should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.