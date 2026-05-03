A 12-year-old girl has been missing from a Richmond County neighborhood since the early hours of Sunday morning.
What’s Happening: Ty’Mya Emiri Willingham was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of Becket Court in Augusta. She has not come home.
What She Looks Like: Ty’Mya is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing brown sweatpants and a black T-shirt with the word “OZZY” on the front in red letters with gray outlining.
If You Know Anything: Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. Reference case number 26-090541.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.