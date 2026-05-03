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A 12-year-old girl has been missing from a Richmond County neighborhood since the early hours of Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Ty’Mya Emiri Willingham was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of Becket Court in Augusta. She has not come home.

What She Looks Like: Ty’Mya is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing brown sweatpants and a black T-shirt with the word “OZZY” on the front in red letters with gray outlining.

If You Know Anything: Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. Reference case number 26-090541.