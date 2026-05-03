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A man has been charged with setting bathroom mats and towels on fire inside the Chamblee Walmart, and the store remains closed.

What happened: The fire broke out around 1:31 p.m. Saturday inside the Walmart at 1871 Chamblee Tucker Road. Cameras inside and outside the store caught a man walking toward the Chamblee MARTA Station after the fire started. He was taken into custody at the Doraville MARTA Station.

The charges: Police say 45-year-old Abdul Jabar Raheem Mubbraik Favors has been charged with arson in the first degree and criminal damage to property. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Arson in the first degree in Georgia means someone is accused of knowingly setting fire to a building or property. Criminal damage to property means someone is accused of intentionally damaging another person’s property.

The store: The Chamblee Walmart remains closed until further notice. It is unclear when the store is expected to reopen or what the total damage amounts to.