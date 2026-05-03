Entrance to a Home & Pharmacy store with a blue sign above the automatic sliding doors. In front of the entrance, there are three concrete bollards, and a large pile of dark-colored clothing or fabric scattered on the ground. A shopping cart filled with items is positioned to the left side near a brick wall. A "No Parking Fire Lane" sign is mounted on the wall near the entrance. The ground is paved with interlocking bricks.
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A man has been charged with setting bathroom mats and towels on fire inside the Chamblee Walmart, and the store remains closed.

What happened: The fire broke out around 1:31 p.m. Saturday inside the Walmart at 1871 Chamblee Tucker Road. Cameras inside and outside the store caught a man walking toward the Chamblee MARTA Station after the fire started. He was taken into custody at the Doraville MARTA Station.

The charges: Police say 45-year-old Abdul Jabar Raheem Mubbraik Favors has been charged with arson in the first degree and criminal damage to property. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Arson in the first degree in Georgia means someone is accused of knowingly setting fire to a building or property. Criminal damage to property means someone is accused of intentionally damaging another person’s property.

The store: The Chamblee Walmart remains closed until further notice. It is unclear when the store is expected to reopen or what the total damage amounts to.

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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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