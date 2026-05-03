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The Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County made a big jump in containment Sunday, reaching 64% — up from 45% just one day earlier. The Pineland Road Fire, burning across Clinch and Echols counties, stayed at 44% contained.

What’s happening: Both fires are still burning. The Highway 82 Fire has burned through 22,532 acres since it started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. The Pineland Road Fire has scorched 32,575 acres. Neither fire is out.

New fire activity: One new wildfire broke out somewhere in Georgia on Saturday, burning 0.1 acres.

Catch up quick: State investigators say the Highway 82 Fire started when a Mylar balloon hit a power line, creating a burst of electricity that set nearby vegetation on fire. The investigation remains open while the fire is still burning.

Rules still in effect: A burn ban covers all of south Georgia. No drones may fly over active fire areas. Drivers should use caution near smoke and reduced visibility. Residents should watch for updates from local officials on road closures or changing conditions.

Conditions: Brantley County and south Georgia are in an exceptional drought — the most severe level recognized by forecasters. Wildfire risk remains elevated across many parts of Georgia.