Georgia’s primary election is just over two weeks away, and whether you are heading to an early voting location this week or planning to show up on Election Day, there are a few things worth knowing before you cast your ballot.

Wait, There’s an Election This Year?

There is an election of some form or fashion every year — and 2026 is no small one.

While this is not a presidential election year, it is a midterm election, and Georgia’s ballot is packed. Voters will decide who runs for governor now that Brian Kemp is term-limited, who challenges for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Jon Ossoff, and who fills a long list of other statewide offices. Local races for the Georgia legislature are on the ballot as well.

What Is on the Ballot?

Georgia voters will be choosing candidates in primaries for a wide range of offices, including:

Governor — Kemp cannot run again due to term limits.

— Kemp cannot run again due to term limits. U.S. Senate — The seat currently held by Jon Ossoff is up.

— The seat currently held by Jon Ossoff is up. Statewide Offices — Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, and State School Superintendent.

— Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, and State School Superintendent. Federal Offices — All 14 of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

— All 14 of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. State Legislature — Every seat in the Georgia State Senate and State House.

— Every seat in the Georgia State Senate and State House. Judicial Races — Several nonpartisan seats, including positions on the Georgia Supreme Court.

What Is a Primary?

In a primary election, Republicans run against other Republicans and Democrats run against other Democrats. The top vote-getter from each party then faces off in the general election in November.

When you show up to vote, you will be asked which party’s ballot you want. You do not have to be a registered Republican to vote on the Republican ballot, and you do not have to be a registered Democrat to vote on the Democratic ballot.

Georgia does not require a party affiliation when you register. Choosing one ballot over the other does not make you a member of either party — you are simply choosing which set of candidates you want to weigh in on.

Some voters will deliberately choose the opposite party’s ballot to vote against a candidate they do not want their preferred candidate to face in November. That is entirely legal.

What About a Runoff?

Here is one of the quirks of Georgia election law: if you vote on one party’s ballot in the primary and two of those candidates end up in a runoff, you have to stick with that same party in the runoff. You cannot vote Republican in the primary and then turn around and vote in the Democratic runoff.

If a runoff is needed, it is scheduled for June 16.

Can I Vote Early?

Yes. Early voting is already underway and runs through May 15. Early voting may not be at your usual polling location, so check the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to find the nearest early voting site.

Can I Vote Absentee?

Any Georgia resident can vote absentee — you do not need a specific reason. Contact your county registrar’s office to request a ballot by mail. You will need to provide the ID number from your driver’s license or state-issued ID. The My Voter Page can help you find your county registrar’s contact information.

If you requested an absentee ballot but did not fill it out in time, bring it with you to the polls. A poll worker will destroy it, and you can vote in person.

What Do I Need to Bring to Vote?

Georgia requires a photo ID to vote. A driver’s license is the most common form, but a passport, military ID, federal or state-issued ID, or a government employee ID will also work. An expired driver’s license is technically acceptable — though renewing it first is strongly recommended.

If you show up without any ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be recorded but not counted until you can verify your identity. The poll worker will give you written instructions on how to complete that process.

What Are the Polling Hours?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Georgia law also requires employers to give workers time off to vote.

Can I Bring My Kids?

Yes. The state actually encourages it. Children are welcome at the polls as long as they stay with their parent, do not interfere with other voters, and keep their hands off the voting equipment.

Early Voting: April 27 – May 15

April 27 – May 15 Primary Election Day: May 19

May 19 Primary Runoff (if needed): June 16

June 16 General Election: November 3

Where Can I Find More Information?

The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov is the single best resource for Georgia voters. It will show you your polling location, let you view a sample ballot for your precinct, and help you find your county registrar.

The general election is November 3. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 5.