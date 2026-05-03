A person with long hair tied back, wearing a dark long-sleeve top, is walking inside a store near a checkout counter with computer monitors and a shopping cart in the background. The image appears to be from a security camera.
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Ringgold police want the public’s help identifying someone caught on camera trying to use stolen credit and debit cards at a pharmacy last month.

What happened: Surveillance video from the Walgreens in Ringgold shows the unidentified person on April 8 making several attempts to buy gift cards with stolen cards, according to police.

What’s important: No arrest has been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

How to help: Anyone who recognizes the person should call Detective Brandon Salley at the Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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