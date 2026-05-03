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Ringgold police want the public’s help identifying someone caught on camera trying to use stolen credit and debit cards at a pharmacy last month.

What happened: Surveillance video from the Walgreens in Ringgold shows the unidentified person on April 8 making several attempts to buy gift cards with stolen cards, according to police.

What’s important: No arrest has been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

How to help: Anyone who recognizes the person should call Detective Brandon Salley at the Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.