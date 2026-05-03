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Brantley County officials have lifted evacuation orders for all homes and ended a countywide curfew following a wildfire that forced residents to leave their neighborhoods.

What’s Happening: People who were told to leave their homes can return. The countywide curfew is over.

Still Restricted: Two areas are still off-limits. Zones 23 and 24, which cover hunting club land, are still active fire zones, and residents are asked to stay away. Highway 32 is the only road still under restrictions. Every other road in the county is open.

Shelters Closing: The American Red Cross shelter in Brunswick has closed. Other temporary shelters in the area are also shutting down.

Getting Help: Residents who need donated supplies can contact Brantley Family Connection. Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church is also handing out donations to people in need. Officials say more details on available resources and next steps are coming soon.