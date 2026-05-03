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Brantley County officials have lifted evacuation orders for all homes and ended a countywide curfew following a wildfire that forced residents to leave their neighborhoods.

What’s Happening: People who were told to leave their homes can return. The countywide curfew is over.

Still Restricted: Two areas are still off-limits. Zones 23 and 24, which cover hunting club land, are still active fire zones, and residents are asked to stay away. Highway 32 is the only road still under restrictions. Every other road in the county is open.

Shelters Closing: The American Red Cross shelter in Brunswick has closed. Other temporary shelters in the area are also shutting down.

Getting Help: Residents who need donated supplies can contact Brantley Family Connection. Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church is also handing out donations to people in need. Officials say more details on available resources and next steps are coming soon.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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