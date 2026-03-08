An 11-year-old boy left his Augusta home late Saturday night and has not been found.

What’s Happening: Noah Tuggle was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday leaving his home on the 700 block of Eve Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating him.

What’s Important: Noah is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen in a light-colored shirt and gray shorts.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Noah or knows where he is should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020. The case number is 2026-050278.