Trash and yard waste pickup will shift one day later during Thanksgiving week in Macon-Bibb County.

What’s Happening: If your normal pickup day is Thursday, your trash will be collected Friday. If your normal day is Friday, pickup moves to Saturday.

What’s Important: The delay affects all trash and yard waste services starting Thursday, November 27. Regular schedules resume the following week.

Between the Lines: The Convenience Centers at 1010 11th Street and 4214 Fulton Mill Road will close Thursday for Thanksgiving but reopen Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. County government offices and courts will also close Thursday and Friday, but emergency services including the Sheriff’s Office, E-911, and Fire Department will remain open.

The Sources: Macon-Bibb County Government.