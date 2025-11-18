A single lottery ticket sold in Newnan has won the largest jackpot in Georgia history.

What’s Happening: The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and has a cash value of $452.2 million. The winning numbers were 1-8-11-12-57, and the Mega Ball was 7.

The ticket was purchased at Publix #1816 on North Highway 29 in Newnan.

This is the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest in Georgia history.

What’s Important: The previous Georgia record was a $478.2 million Powerball jackpot won in Buford in October 2024, which was split between two people. This win is more than double that amount.

Between the Lines: Georgia law allows lottery winners to keep their identities private for any prize of $250,000 or more if they submit a written request to the Georgia Lottery. The winner may never be publicly identified.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The Publix store that sold the ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus.

The Big Picture: Money from Georgia Lottery ticket sales funds education programs across the state. Since launch, the lottery has directed more than $29.8 billion toward scholarships, Pre-K programs, and other student support efforts.

