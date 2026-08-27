JOHNS CREEK — E-bikes, electric scooters and similar powered devices can no longer be ridden in Johns Creek city parks. The Boardwalk is the only exception.
Where the ban applies: The rule covers city parks and park facilities.
The Boardwalk: Riders can still use the Boardwalk unless the city temporarily closes it to these devices, including during some city-sponsored events.
Parking rules: Visitors who bring a device into a park must leave it in a city-designated area. The city says it can remove devices parked elsewhere.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.