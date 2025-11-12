Downtown Woodstock will have a new spot for winter fun this year with the arrival of the Adair Park Ice Rink.

What’s Happening: The ice rink is coming to downtown Woodstock this winter season. Skaters will be able to enjoy ice skating and hot cocoa at the seasonal attraction. Details on when the ice rink will be opening and what hours it will be open have not been released yet.

What’s Important: The ice rink is sponsored by Goodwin Group Real Estate. Adair Park is a new mixed-use development located at 8212 Main Street in downtown Woodstock that features restaurants, retail spaces, offices and homes.

The Big Picture: Outdoor and seasonal ice rinks have become popular winter attractions across metro Atlanta in recent years. Downtown Woodstock has been growing as a destination for shopping, dining and community events.

The Sources: Adair Park Woodstock.