A train struck a dump truck Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 41 South and Pea Ridge Road in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s Happening: Deputies were called to the scene at 8:55 a.m. The preliminary report says the dump truck did not yield to an oncoming train, and the back of the truck was hit.
What’s Confirmed: No one was hurt. The train did not leave the tracks.
The Path Forward: The investigation is in its early stages. The sheriff’s office has not released information about the truck driver or the railroad involved.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.