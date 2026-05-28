A train struck a dump truck Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 41 South and Pea Ridge Road in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Deputies were called to the scene at 8:55 a.m. The preliminary report says the dump truck did not yield to an oncoming train, and the back of the truck was hit.

What’s Confirmed: No one was hurt. The train did not leave the tracks.

The Path Forward: The investigation is in its early stages. The sheriff’s office has not released information about the truck driver or the railroad involved.