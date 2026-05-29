What’s Happening: Police say the truck was taken from Superior Creek Lodge at 2505 N. Slappey Blvd. The person then drove it to Walmart at 2825 Ledo Road, according to the Albany Police Department.

What’s Important: Police have not named the person they are looking for. Anyone with information about the person’s identity can call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

What We Know: Police described the case as a motor vehicle theft, which means a vehicle was taken without permission. The department named two locations in the case: Superior Creek Lodge and the Walmart on Ledo Road.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who was near either location may have information police are seeking. That includes people who were near Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey Boulevard or near the Walmart on Ledo Road.

The Path Forward: Police are asking anyone who can identify the person to call the department. The number for tips is (229) 431-2100.