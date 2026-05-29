ALBANY — Albany police say someone took a truck from Superior Creek Lodge and drove it to a Walmart on Ledo Road. The department is asking the public to help identify the person.

What’s Happening: Police say the truck was taken from Superior Creek Lodge at 2505 N. Slappey Blvd. The person then drove it to Walmart at 2825 Ledo Road, according to the Albany Police Department.

What’s Important: Police have not named the person they are looking for. Anyone with information about the person’s identity can call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

What We Know: Police described the case as a motor vehicle theft, which means a vehicle was taken without permission. The department named two locations in the case: Superior Creek Lodge and the Walmart on Ledo Road.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who was near either location may have information police are seeking. That includes people who were near Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey Boulevard or near the Walmart on Ledo Road.

The Path Forward: Police are asking anyone who can identify the person to call the department. The number for tips is (229) 431-2100.

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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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