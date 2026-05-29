Hurricane season starts Monday, and Chatham County’s emergency management agency is asking residents to check their emergency plans and make sure their disaster supplies are ready before storms develop.

What’s Happening: The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency says every household should have a kit stocked with enough supplies to last at least 72 hours, meaning three full days without needing outside help.

What’s Important: Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts, a free service that sends real-time weather warnings and safety updates straight to a mobile phone. A full list of recommended kit supplies and the sign-up link for alerts are both available at chathamemergency.org, where the agency also posts official storm updates throughout the season.

The Path Forward: CEMA Director Dennis Jones is available for interviews today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Camp Low, 1912 Rose Dhu Rd. Requests should go to Catherine Glasby at (912) 661-0397, by phone only.