Listen to this post

The Fayetteville Police Department has a new K-9. Her name is Dinah, and she is a chocolate Labrador trained to detect explosives and firearms.

What’s Happening: Dinah has been assigned to School Resource Officer M. Fox. In April, the two will travel to Savannah to finish their training together at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.

What’s Important: Dinah is trained to find explosive materials and firearms. She will be based in Fayetteville schools, where she can be deployed to protect students, staff, and visitors.

How This Affects Real People: Students, staff, and visitors at Fayetteville schools may see Dinah and Officer Fox at school events and community functions during the year.