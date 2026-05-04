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Roswell is opening its long-awaited new downtown parking deck Monday, and the city is making it free while a nearby street is torn up for construction.

What’s Happening: The new parking deck at 1056 Alpharetta Street opens Monday, May 4. Parking there will be free starting today.

Why it’s free: The city is dropping the fee to help people still reach downtown while Green Street is under construction. Green Street will be completely closed to traffic between Cherry Way and Alpharetta Street for about six months, also starting May 4. The section of Green Street from Woodstock Road to Cherry Way will stay open, but only for one-way southbound traffic. The work is part of a project the city calls the Green Street Activation Plan.

What’s Important: The free parking is only at the new deck. On-street paid parking in other parts of downtown will keep running as usual under the city’s Downtown Parking Pilot Program. The city plans to track how the deck and other downtown spots are being used to help shape future parking decisions.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving to downtown Roswell should expect Green Street to be closed between Cherry Way and Alpharetta Street for roughly six months. The new deck at 1056 Alpharetta Street is a free option during that stretch.

The Path Forward: Once construction wraps up and the city has collected enough data on how the deck is being used, officials will use that information to decide what comes next for downtown parking, including whether the free parking continues.

City officials have drawn the ire of residents in recent months for even suggesting parking fees for the new deck. Residents say they have already paid for the deck out of their tax dollars and the city should find other ways to pay for its upkeep.

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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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