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The Atlanta Police Department is reminding parents and guardians of the city’s curfew rules for anyone under 18 years old.

What’s happening: Under the city’s curfew, children under 18 must be off public streets during set overnight hours. The hours differ depending on the day of the week.

The curfew hours are Friday and Saturday from midnight to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

What’s important: The department is asking parents and guardians to know where their children are during these hours.

Catch up quick: Atlanta’s youth curfew applies city-wide. Curfew laws are local ordinances, meaning they are rules set by the city government, not state or federal law. They apply within Atlanta’s city limits.