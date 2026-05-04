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A boater who went missing after two boats crashed on the Savannah River near Clyo was pulled from the water Saturday evening, Effingham County Fire Rescue said.

What’s Happening: The crash happened near Boykin just before 6 p.m. Saturday. One person on board was not hurt. Two others were injured. One person could not be found after the collision.

What’s Important: Search boats launched from Tuckasee King Landing to look for the missing person. At about 9:40 p.m., roughly four hours after the crash, the missing person was recovered from the river. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is now investigating how the crash happened.

How This Affects Real People: Effingham County Fire Rescue is asking people to stay away from the area on the Savannah River near Boykin until the investigation wraps up.

The Path Forward: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation. No timeline for when the area will reopen has been announced.