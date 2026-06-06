Georgians with heart or lung disease, children, and anyone sensitive to ozone should watch how much time they spend outside across metro Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

What’s happening: A Code Orange air quality alert covers 23 counties in and around Atlanta for the entire weekend. Code Orange means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The first alert runs through midnight Saturday. A second alert covers all of Sunday through 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Who is affected: The alert targets children, people with heart or lung disease, and people who are sensitive to ozone. Those groups should avoid spending long stretches of time outdoors.

When it’s worst: Ozone builds up most during the late afternoon and early evening both days. If you or someone in your family falls into a sensitive group, plan outdoor time for the morning instead.

Where the alert applies: The 23 counties covered are: