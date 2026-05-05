Listen to this post

Cobb County firefighters have rescued plenty of cats from trees over the years. Tuesday’s call at Floyd Road and Nickajack Road required a different approach — and a little help from a pizza place.

Down the Drain

Engine 1 and Squad 7 responded to the scene after a cat found itself trapped inside a storm drain. Standard rescue tactics were not going to cut it. The cat was not coming out on its own.

The Secret Weapon

That is where a nearby Pizza Hut came in. Crews got a plate of chicken from the restaurant and used it to coax the reluctant feline toward the opening of the drain.

The plan worked. Firefighter Caleb Haynie moved in and pulled the cat out safely, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Ready for Anything

It is not a textbook rescue effort from training manuals, but Cobb firefighters handled it the same way they handle everything else — they got the job done.

Trending Now ↻ 1m ago
  1. 2 dead after car hits stopped bus on I-75 in Cobb County
  2. Ted Turner, Media Pioneer and Georgia Icon, Dies at 87
  3. Braselton Mexican restaurant fails health inspection with a 64
  4. Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from Henry County home
  5. Sinkhole closes G Street in Brunswick
Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google