Cobb County firefighters have rescued plenty of cats from trees over the years. Tuesday’s call at Floyd Road and Nickajack Road required a different approach — and a little help from a pizza place.
Down the Drain
Engine 1 and Squad 7 responded to the scene after a cat found itself trapped inside a storm drain. Standard rescue tactics were not going to cut it. The cat was not coming out on its own.
The Secret Weapon
That is where a nearby Pizza Hut came in. Crews got a plate of chicken from the restaurant and used it to coax the reluctant feline toward the opening of the drain.
The plan worked. Firefighter Caleb Haynie moved in and pulled the cat out safely, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
Ready for Anything
It is not a textbook rescue effort from training manuals, but Cobb firefighters handled it the same way they handle everything else — they got the job done.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.