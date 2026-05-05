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Cobb County firefighters have rescued plenty of cats from trees over the years. Tuesday’s call at Floyd Road and Nickajack Road required a different approach — and a little help from a pizza place.

Down the Drain

Engine 1 and Squad 7 responded to the scene after a cat found itself trapped inside a storm drain. Standard rescue tactics were not going to cut it. The cat was not coming out on its own.

The Secret Weapon

That is where a nearby Pizza Hut came in. Crews got a plate of chicken from the restaurant and used it to coax the reluctant feline toward the opening of the drain.

The plan worked. Firefighter Caleb Haynie moved in and pulled the cat out safely, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Ready for Anything

It is not a textbook rescue effort from training manuals, but Cobb firefighters handled it the same way they handle everything else — they got the job done.