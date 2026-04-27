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Wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres in South Georgia and pushed families from their homes. Now, help is arriving from North Georgia.

What’s Happening: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services sent four firefighters and an engine to South Georgia on Sunday afternoon to help battle the ongoing wildfires. The crew was deployed through a Georgia Mutual Aid Group request, a system that lets fire agencies across the state send coordinated help during major emergencies.

What’s Important: The crew will work alongside local, state, and federal partners on firefighting operations in the affected area. Cherokee County says it has kept enough staff at home to fully cover emergencies in the county while the crew is away.

How This Affects Real People: Families in the South Georgia wildfire zones are getting more boots on the ground. Fire officials say residents in Cherokee County will still have full fire protection while their neighbors are deployed.

Catch Up Quick: Two massive wildfires are tearing through South Georgia. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has burned 20,933 acres and is only 7% contained. The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties has burned 32,003 acres and is 10% contained. Evacuation zones have grown, and no meaningful rain is in the forecast.

The Big Picture: The Cherokee County deployment is part of a broader statewide mutual aid response to the fires. Georgia’s wildfires this year have already surpassed the state’s five-year average. Every county in Georgia is under drought conditions, and Brantley County is in an exceptional drought, the most severe level possible.

“These deployments are a critical part of our mission to serve not only our community but also our neighbors across Georgia,” said Fire Chief Eddie Robinson. “We are proud to support our fellow responders and the residents impacted by these devastating fires.”