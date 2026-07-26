Six adults were pulled to safety Saturday after getting stranded along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta when they became separated from their raft.

What happened: Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team searched the river for the group while the six stayed on the phone with rescuers. The raft turned up separately during the search.

How they were found: Crews used boats, drones, and ground teams to track down and reach the stranded adults.

What’s confirmed: All six people were rescued safely.

The path forward: No injuries were reported. Atlanta Fire Rescue has not released details about how the group became separated from their raft.