A charter bus carrying young people from a Snellville church burned on I-85 in South Carolina on Saturday, destroying nearly everything the passengers had with them after a week at church camp.

What happened: The bus was carrying members of the youth group from Iglesia de Dios Ebenezer in Snellville home from an annual camp in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Shortly after the bus got on I-85 near Exit 32 in Anderson County, a fire broke out near the rear tires. One tire exploded. The driver pulled to the shoulder. A second tire then blew, and the bus was quickly swallowed by flames.

Who was on board: The bus carried youth between the ages of 13 and 24, four adult leaders, and the driver. No one was hurt.

What was lost: Passengers lost clothing, shoes, luggage, backpacks, cell phones, prescription medications, eyeglasses, Bibles, journals, and other personal items.

What’s new: A GoFundMe has been launched to help replace what was destroyed. Yadira Rodriguez, the church’s youth ministry coordinator, organized the fundraiser. The fundraising effort has only raised $720 so far.