Georgia has spent years trying to recruit and retain more K-12 teachers, yet many school districts continue to struggle to fill classrooms. While state leaders have introduced salary increases and alternative certification pathways, education experts say the shortage is driven by a combination of long-term challenges that cannot be solved overnight.

Why the Shortage Exists

Several factors have contributed to Georgia’s ongoing teacher shortage. According to a study published in the Education Law Center, one of the main contributors to this problem is an increase of inexperienced teachers in the classrooms. Many Georgia districts are hiring new teachers without standard certification, which teacher advocacy groups say is causing a decrease in quality education and lower retention rates.

The shortage is especially severe in Georgia’s majority Black and low-income districts, as well as subject areas such as mathematics, science, special education, and foreign languages.

Uneven funding in many school districts has caused low pay and poor working conditions for teachers across the state, often causing them to seek out alternative opportunities.

What Has Already Been Tried?

In recent years, Georgia has implemented several initiatives aimed at eliminating teacher burnout, low wages and supporting mentorship for teachers in high-need schools.

Bills such as Senate Bill 367, which passed in 2020, reduced the number of high-stakes assessments required throughout K-12 in hopes of lowering the stress placed on both teachers and students. In the same year, the Georgia General Assembly included a $3,000 teacher pay raise in the state budget, partially fulfilling Governor Kemp’s campaign promise to raise teacher salaries by $5,000.

In 2021, Georgia lawmakers passed Senate Bill 88 which allows the Georgia Teacher of the Year to serve as Advisor Ex-Officio to the State Board of Education. This created a more direct communication pathway between Georgia educators and the board.

In 2023, Kemp signed House Bill 340 – a bill that protects teacher’s time by guaranteeing a duty-free planning period for grades 6 through 12.

In February 2025, the Georgia Department of Education announced the launch of its new teacher recruitment initiative, Teach in the Peach, a campaign focused on attracting, recognizing, and retaining educators in Georgia.

Other initiatives through universities have created partnerships with local school districts to help retain and mentor current educators.

For example, in 2024, Georgia State University announced their Pathways to Teacher Credentialing Project which created a partnership between the university and multiple local school districts. Teachers in these districts will have the ability to gain a Master of Arts in Teaching degree or a Master of Education degree to better support their careers and prepare them to become certified teachers of record.

Although these efforts have helped attract some new educators, many districts continue to face high turnover rates. Recruiting teachers is barely half the battle, retaining them is where the real challenge is for Georgia.

What Is Being Done Now?

In May, Kemp signed multiple bills set to strengthen literacy and math scores in Georgia’s K-12 system.

This year, Georgia was also selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Education’s Learning Agenda initiative, giving the Peach State an opportunity to work alongside research centers and other partners focused on strengthening the education system.

How the Shortage Affects Students and Families

The impact extends beyond school employees. Teacher vacancies can lead to larger class sizes, long-term substitute teachers, canceled courses, and fewer individualized learning opportunities for students.

Families may also experience disruptions when schools struggle to provide consistent instruction and begin reducing extracurriculars. If Georgia students are failing to hit their benchmarks, parents may be forced to rely on supplementing their child’s education at home.