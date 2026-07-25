A hit-and-run crash involving a limousine at a Bleckley County intersection last week has led to arrest warrants for a Cochran man who is currently in a hospital.

What happened: The crash happened around 10 p.m. on July 19 at the corner of Highway 87 and Highway 257. The driver left the scene without stopping.

The warrants: Sheriff’s deputies obtained arrest warrants for 56-year-old Shawn Joseph Biron of Cochran. He faces three charges: hit and run, failure to render aid, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

His status: When deputies went to serve the warrants, they learned Biron was already receiving treatment at a medical facility. He has not been arrested. Deputies say he will be taken into custody when he is released.

The path forward: No court date has been set. The case will move forward once Biron is out of medical care and in custody.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.