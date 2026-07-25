A hit-and-run crash involving a limousine at a Bleckley County intersection last week has led to arrest warrants for a Cochran man who is currently in a hospital.
What happened: The crash happened around 10 p.m. on July 19 at the corner of Highway 87 and Highway 257. The driver left the scene without stopping.
The warrants: Sheriff’s deputies obtained arrest warrants for 56-year-old Shawn Joseph Biron of Cochran. He faces three charges: hit and run, failure to render aid, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
His status: When deputies went to serve the warrants, they learned Biron was already receiving treatment at a medical facility. He has not been arrested. Deputies say he will be taken into custody when he is released.
The path forward: No court date has been set. The case will move forward once Biron is out of medical care and in custody.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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