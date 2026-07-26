Residents in four Effingham County subdivisions need to boil their tap water starting at 9 p.m. tonight. The order came after low water pressure was detected near a work site at Blue Jay Road and Hodgeville Road.
What’s happening: The advisory covers Belmont Glen, Cedar Ridge, New Haven, and Staffordshire. No contamination has been confirmed. The advisory is precautionary because low pressure in a water line can allow bacteria to get into the pipes.
What this means for you: Anyone in those four neighborhoods should boil tap water before drinking it, cooking with it, or brushing their teeth. Bringing water to a full boil for at least one minute kills bacteria and other harmful organisms that may be present.
The path forward: The advisory runs for 24 hours and is set to expire around 9 p.m. Sunday. Residents should wait for an official notice from Effingham County confirming it has been lifted before going back to using tap water normally.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.