Residents in four Effingham County subdivisions need to boil their tap water starting at 9 p.m. tonight. The order came after low water pressure was detected near a work site at Blue Jay Road and Hodgeville Road.

What’s happening: The advisory covers Belmont Glen, Cedar Ridge, New Haven, and Staffordshire. No contamination has been confirmed. The advisory is precautionary because low pressure in a water line can allow bacteria to get into the pipes.

What this means for you: Anyone in those four neighborhoods should boil tap water before drinking it, cooking with it, or brushing their teeth. Bringing water to a full boil for at least one minute kills bacteria and other harmful organisms that may be present.

The path forward: The advisory runs for 24 hours and is set to expire around 9 p.m. Sunday. Residents should wait for an official notice from Effingham County confirming it has been lifted before going back to using tap water normally.