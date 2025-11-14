Fifty-three Cherokee County students committed to play college sports this week.
What’s Happening: The students signed letters of intent at ceremonies held at their high schools. This week’s National Signing Day was the earliest date high school seniors can sign binding commitments to play competitive college sports other than football.
What’s Important: The student athletes will compete at colleges across the country. More signing days will be held throughout the rest of the school year as additional athletes make their commitments.
The Big Picture: National Signing Day allows college-bound athletes to officially commit to their schools and receive athletic scholarships. For sports other than football and basketball, November 12 marks the opening of the main signing period that runs through August 1, 2026.
The Students: Here are the names of the student athletes who signed.
CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL
Jaycee Abdon, Lacrosse, Reinhardt University
Adan Cifuentes, Baseball, LaGrange College
Hampton Cox, Basketball, Maryville College
Jackson Croxdale, Lacrosse, Reinhardt University
Kayla Davis, Softball, Lee University
Zeke Duncan, Lacrosse, Lander University
River Euler, Lacrosse, Young Harris College
Lyla Griffith, Basketball, Young Harris College
Haley Mendoza, Volleyball, Georgia College and State University
Madison Moody, Basketball, Central Georgia Technical College
Carlee Platko, Lacrosse, Presbyterian College
Sage Smiley, Basketball, Piedmont University
Brody Smith, Baseball, LaGrange College
James Brody Smith, Lacrosse, Berry College
Blake Spivey, Golf, Lee University
Andre Sweet, Baseball, LaGrange College
CREEKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Dylan Bailey, Baseball, Grinnell College
Melanie Brundage, Softball, University of South Carolina
Malachi Burnett, Cross Country, Liberty University
Ryan Chase, Cross Country, Anderson University
Ryan Gallagher, Golf, Oglethorpe University
Spence Griffeth, Baseball, Georgia College and State University
Arianna Jackson, Lacrosse, Mt. Olive University
Peyton James Wallace, Baseball, Dothan Community College
Emma McRae, Soccer, Georgia Southern University
Madeline Moss, Cross Country, Jacksonville State University
Luke Nitkowski, Baseball, Georgia Tech
Emma Nix, Softball, University of North Georgia
Brayden Norton, Lacrosse, Piedmont University
Jessi Roland, Softball, Mercer University
Tucker Saladin, Cross Country, Georgia College and State University
Lena Sater, Equestrian, University of South Carolina
Casey Silvest, Track & Field, Young Harris College
Lorah-Alice Smith, Lacrosse, Coker University
Ashlyn Woodbury, Soccer, Southern Utah University
RIVER RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL
Kyla Cantey, Basketball, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Connor Johnson, Baseball, LaGrange College
Evelyn Koester, Softball, Salt Lake City Community College
Olivia Philpot, Volleyball, University of North Carolina – Asheville
Joshua Richard, Baseball, Valdosta State University
Makayla Roberson, Basketball, Samford University
Lilly Young, Lacrosse, Kennesaw State University
SEQUOYAH HIGH SCHOOL
Kolby Martin, Baseball, Georgia Tech
Amberley Moseley, Lacrosse, Lander University
Miki Parrott, Volleyball, Georgia College and State University
Logan Pichon, Lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands
Mason Thomas, Swim, University of Southern Illinois
Ella Waters, Lacrosse, Coker University
Sydney Willyard, Cheer, University of the Cumberlands
WOODSTOCK HIGH SCHOOL
Nina Carcone, Fastpitch Softball, University of Florida
Sarah Ebbs, Fastpitch Softball, Georgia Gwinnett College
Abigail Peppers, Volleyball, Young Harris College
Hunter Reese, Baseball, Columbus State University
*Etowah HS did not hold a signing day event this week
The Sources: Cherokee County School District
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.