Fifty-three Cherokee County students committed to play college sports this week.

What’s Happening: The students signed letters of intent at ceremonies held at their high schools. This week’s National Signing Day was the earliest date high school seniors can sign binding commitments to play competitive college sports other than football.

What’s Important: The student athletes will compete at colleges across the country. More signing days will be held throughout the rest of the school year as additional athletes make their commitments.

The Big Picture: National Signing Day allows college-bound athletes to officially commit to their schools and receive athletic scholarships. For sports other than football and basketball, November 12 marks the opening of the main signing period that runs through August 1, 2026.

The Students: Here are the names of the student athletes who signed.

CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL

Jaycee Abdon, Lacrosse, Reinhardt University

Adan Cifuentes, Baseball, LaGrange College

Hampton Cox, Basketball, Maryville College

Jackson Croxdale, Lacrosse, Reinhardt University

Kayla Davis, Softball, Lee University

Zeke Duncan, Lacrosse, Lander University

River Euler, Lacrosse, Young Harris College

Lyla Griffith, Basketball, Young Harris College

Haley Mendoza, Volleyball, Georgia College and State University

Madison Moody, Basketball, Central Georgia Technical College

Carlee Platko, Lacrosse, Presbyterian College

Sage Smiley, Basketball, Piedmont University

Brody Smith, Baseball, LaGrange College

James Brody Smith, Lacrosse, Berry College

Blake Spivey, Golf, Lee University

Andre Sweet, Baseball, LaGrange College

CREEKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Dylan Bailey, Baseball, Grinnell College

Melanie Brundage, Softball, University of South Carolina

Malachi Burnett, Cross Country, Liberty University

Ryan Chase, Cross Country, Anderson University

Ryan Gallagher, Golf, Oglethorpe University

Spence Griffeth, Baseball, Georgia College and State University

Arianna Jackson, Lacrosse, Mt. Olive University

Peyton James Wallace, Baseball, Dothan Community College

Emma McRae, Soccer, Georgia Southern University

Madeline Moss, Cross Country, Jacksonville State University

Luke Nitkowski, Baseball, Georgia Tech

Emma Nix, Softball, University of North Georgia

Brayden Norton, Lacrosse, Piedmont University

Jessi Roland, Softball, Mercer University

Tucker Saladin, Cross Country, Georgia College and State University

Lena Sater, Equestrian, University of South Carolina

Casey Silvest, Track & Field, Young Harris College

Lorah-Alice Smith, Lacrosse, Coker University

Ashlyn Woodbury, Soccer, Southern Utah University

RIVER RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

Kyla Cantey, Basketball, University of North Carolina – Greensboro

Connor Johnson, Baseball, LaGrange College

Evelyn Koester, Softball, Salt Lake City Community College

Olivia Philpot, Volleyball, University of North Carolina – Asheville

Joshua Richard, Baseball, Valdosta State University

Makayla Roberson, Basketball, Samford University

Lilly Young, Lacrosse, Kennesaw State University

SEQUOYAH HIGH SCHOOL

Kolby Martin, Baseball, Georgia Tech

Amberley Moseley, Lacrosse, Lander University

Miki Parrott, Volleyball, Georgia College and State University

Logan Pichon, Lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands

Mason Thomas, Swim, University of Southern Illinois

Ella Waters, Lacrosse, Coker University

Sydney Willyard, Cheer, University of the Cumberlands

WOODSTOCK HIGH SCHOOL

Nina Carcone, Fastpitch Softball, University of Florida

Sarah Ebbs, Fastpitch Softball, Georgia Gwinnett College

Abigail Peppers, Volleyball, Young Harris College

Hunter Reese, Baseball, Columbus State University

*Etowah HS did not hold a signing day event this week

The Sources: Cherokee County School District