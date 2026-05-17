Millions of women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, commonly called PCOS, may soon see the condition referred to by a new name. In 2026, international medical organizations announced the condition would be renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, or PMOS.

PCOS was first described in 1935 by doctors Irving Stein and Michael Leventhal. The condition became known for the appearance of small follicles on ovaries seen during ultrasounds. Researchers later found those follicles were not true cysts and were not present in every patient diagnosed with the condition.

The name change to PMOS comes from new research realizing that the disorder affects more than the ovaries. Researchers say the condition affects many parts of the endocrine system, impacting hormone regulation, metabolism, fertility, and mental health.

What’s Important: The updated name places greater focus on endocrine and metabolic symptoms linked to the disorder. Doctors and researchers say many patients experience insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes risk, weight changes, cardiovascular complications, anxiety, and depression in addition to reproductive symptoms.

Due to the previous misleading name, some patients without ovarian cysts reported delayed or missed diagnoses because their symptoms did not match common assumptions about PCOS.

This new update reflects a broader understanding of the disorder and the way it affects the body beyond reproductive health. Doctors and other supporters of the name change say they believe that it may improve public awareness of the condition and help patients receive earlier diagnoses and more accurate treatment for it.

Researchers and advocates say they also hope the updated name could lead to additional research funding and broader conversations about women’s health conditions that have historically been underdiagnosed or misunderstood.

About PMOS: PMOS is one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting women worldwide. Experts estimate about 1 in 8 women worldwide may have the condition, or about 13%. The disorder involves higher than normal androgen levels in women, leading to irregular menstrual periods, abnormal ovulation, infertility, excess facial or body hair and/or acne in women. It may also affect metabolism and other aspects of long-term health.

If diagnosed with PMOS, treatment usually focuses on managing symptoms and improving long-term health. Doctors often recommend regular exercise, healthy eating, and weight management to help balance hormones and blood sugar levels. Some patients may also take medications to regulate periods, reduce acne or excess hair growth, or help with fertility. Because symptoms can vary from person to person, treatment plans are usually based on each patient’s individual needs and may also include mental health support.