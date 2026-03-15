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A new gourmet toast and juice bar opening in Johns Creek is holding a contest for local artists to design and paint its signature mural, with a top prize of $2,500.

What’s Happening: Toastique Johns Creek announced the contest Feb. 28. The cafe is set to open at the Old Alabama Shopping Center at 3005 Old Alabama Road, though an opening date has not been announced.

The contest is open to professional and amateur artists 18 and older in the Atlanta area. Artists interested in entering must email ToastiqueJohnsCreekMural@gmail.com by Friday, March 20.

What’s Important: The winning artist will receive $2,500 and a $500 Toastique gift card. Second place receives a $1,000 prize and a $250 gift card. Third place receives a $500 gift card.

The Timeline:

March 20 is the deadline to email ToastiqueJohnsCreekMural@gmail.com to enter the contest. Interested artists will also receive more details about the dimensions and style requirements at this time.

April 3: Digital concept, portfolio samples and artist statement due

April 6: Winner selected and notified

Week of April 15: Painting scheduled to begin

All dates are subject to change based on construction and artist availability.

About Toastique: Toastique Johns Creek will be the third Toastique in the metro Atlanta area. Other locations in East Cobb and Midtown are already open.

Toastique was founded in 2018 by Brianna Keefe, a Division 1 athlete. The Toastique mission is to make healthy eating approachable, accessible and enjoyable for all. They feature gourmet toasts, smoothies, wellness shots and cold pressed juices. The company began franchising in 2020 and now has 97 franchise partners across 25 states. The Johns Creek location is owned by Steve and Randi Rubin, who said they have lived in Johns Creek for nearly 20 years.