Who is Running in The April 29 Cobb County Election?

Erick Allen won the Democratic runoff for the District 2 Cobb County Board of Commissioners seat last week, defeating Dr. Jaha Howard with nearly 57 percent of the vote.
🗳️ What We Know: Allen captured 56.72 percent of votes cast in a contest marked by extremely low turnout. Only 3,452 voters participated out of 110,682 registered voters in the district. The Cobb County Election Board certified these results on March 17.
Allen now moves to the special election on April 29, where he will compete against Republican candidate Alicia Adams for the District 2 seat.
🔍 Why It Matters: This election will determine who represents thousands of Cobb County residents on the Board of Commissioners, influencing decisions on local spending, development, and community services that directly affect your neighborhood.
📊 By The Numbers:
- Allen received 56.72 percent of votes
- Only 3,452 people voted out of 110,682 registered voters
- 2 commission seats (Districts 2 and 4) will be decided on April 29
📅 What’s Next: The special election on April 29 will determine winners for both District 2 and District 4 seats. In District 4, Democratic incumbent Monique Sheffield faces Republican Matthew Hardwick.
🗓️ Take Action:
- Register to vote by Monday, March 31 if you live in Districts 2 or 4
- Take advantage of advance voting from April 19 and April 21 through 25
- Cast your ballot on election day, April 29
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.