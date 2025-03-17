Who is Running in The April 29 Cobb County Election?

Erick Allen won the Democratic runoff for the District 2 Cobb County Board of Commissioners seat last week, defeating Dr. Jaha Howard with nearly 57 percent of the vote.

🗳️ What We Know: Allen captured 56.72 percent of votes cast in a contest marked by extremely low turnout. Only 3,452 voters participated out of 110,682 registered voters in the district. The Cobb County Election Board certified these results on March 17.

Allen now moves to the special election on April 29, where he will compete against Republican candidate Alicia Adams for the District 2 seat.

🔍 Why It Matters: This election will determine who represents thousands of Cobb County residents on the Board of Commissioners, influencing decisions on local spending, development, and community services that directly affect your neighborhood.

📊 By The Numbers:

Allen received 56.72 percent of votes

Only 3,452 people voted out of 110,682 registered voters

2 commission seats (Districts 2 and 4) will be decided on April 29

📅 What’s Next: The special election on April 29 will determine winners for both District 2 and District 4 seats. In District 4, Democratic incumbent Monique Sheffield faces Republican Matthew Hardwick.

🗓️ Take Action: