Friday is the last day for Forsyth County voters to cast early ballots before next week’s special elections and Cumming municipal race.

Why it matters: Early voting lets residents avoid Election Day lines and vote at any of four county locations rather than being limited to their assigned precinct.

What’s happening: Four polling sites across Forsyth County remain open until 6 p.m. today for registered voters participating in the November 4 Special Elections and City of Cumming Municipal General Election, according to the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office. Voters can cast ballots at the Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive, Hampton Park Library at 5345 Settingdown Road, Midway Park Community Building at 5100 Post Road, or Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center at 810 Nichols Road. All locations opened at 8 a.m.

What’s next: Voters who miss today’s deadline can vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4.

The sources: Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office.