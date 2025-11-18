Georgia voters in parts of Cobb and Fulton counties are choosing a new state senator today to fill a seat left vacant two months ago.

What’s Happening: The special election for State Senate District 35 will decide who replaces Jason Esteves, who quit in September to run for governor in 2026. Six people are competing for the job: four Democrats, one Republican, and one Independent.

What’s Important: If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will face each other again in a runoff election on Dec. 16.

The Candidates: Roger Bruce (Democrat), Jaha V. Howard (Democrat), Corenza Morris (Independent), Erica-Denise Solomon (Democrat), Josh Tolbert (Republican), and John D. Williams (Democrat) are all on the ballot.

Why the Seat Opened: Esteves left his senate position to focus full-time on his campaign for governor, saying Georgia’s problems need new leadership in the governor’s office.