All four Woodstock incumbents on the ballot held their seats in Tuesday’s election, with Mayor Michael Caldwell and three city council members winning by comfortable margins.
Why It Matters: The results signal voter satisfaction with current city leadership and ensure continuity in Woodstock’s governance as the city continues managing growth and development pressures.
What’s Happening: Caldwell defeated challenger Martha Jean Schindler with 67% of the vote, capturing 3,915 votes to Schindler’s 1,955, according to Cherokee County election results.
In city council races, all three incumbents won decisively. D. Warren Johnson retained his Ward 1 seat with 3,442 votes against Trent Harrison Council’s 2,111. Colin Ake ran unopposed in Ward 3, receiving 4,780 votes. Brian Wolfe held Ward 5 with 3,418 votes compared to Gopi Govindaraj’s 2,230.
By The Numbers: Woodstock voters also approved two tax exemption measures by wide margins. A senior tax exemption for surviving spouses passed with 86% support in the city, while a similar countywide homestead exemption amendment won with 88% approval.
The countywide transportation sales tax referendum passed with 60% of the vote, receiving 25,132 yes votes against 16,479 no votes.
What’s Next: The newly elected officials will take office in January, according to standard municipal election timelines in Georgia.
The Sources: Cherokee County Board of Elections.
