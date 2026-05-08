Woodstock residents will have a new company picking up their garbage this summer after the city council voted to replace its longtime waste hauler.

A New Deal

The Woodstock City Council approved a contract with Red Oak Sanitation last month to handle residential trash and recycling collection for about 12,076 households across the city. Red Oak, a Georgia-based company with more than two decades of municipal waste experience, takes over July 1.

The council approved the deal April 13 after reviewing competing proposals from multiple vendors.

Out With the Old

The switch ends the city’s relationship with Waste Management, which had drawn complaints from residents over rising prices and declining service quality.

Mayor Michael Caldwell said the city was looking for something better.

“The City of Woodstock is committed to providing reliable, modern, and environmentally responsible services to our residents,” Caldwell said. “Red Oak Sanitation’s proven track record, commitment to customer service, and investment in next-generation equipment make them an excellent partner for our community.”

What Residents Can Expect

Before service begins, Red Oak will deliver a 95-gallon trash cart and a 64-gallon recycling cart to every home in the city.

Under the new contract, residents will receive weekly curbside garbage and recycling pickup on the same day, weekly bulky item pickup of up to two items at no extra charge, and yard waste collection of up to eight bags or bundles per week. Residents with medical or accessibility needs will qualify for backdoor collection service.

Red Oak will also handle billing and customer support through a local service center. The company says residents will receive service day notices, holiday schedule information, and recycling guidelines before the July 1 launch.

John Spagnuolo, Red Oak’s municipal manager, said the company is ready to deliver.

“We are honored to partner with the City of Woodstock to serve its residents,” Spagnuolo said. “We look forward to delivering efficient, sustainable, and customer-focused waste and recycling services for Woodstock’s neighborhoods.”

The Contract Terms

The agreement runs three years, from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2029, with two optional one-year extensions at the city’s discretion. The total contract cannot exceed five consecutive years.

Red Oak will also provide no-cost waste and recycling services at city facilities, support two annual city recycling events, and supply containers for city concerts, parades, and other special events.