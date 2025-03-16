Trump Administration Targets Habitat For Humanity: What We Know

The Trump administration has frozen millions of dollars in federal funding meant for Habitat for Humanity and other organizations in Georgia and across the country. The freeze comes as part of a criminal investigation into a national clean energy financing program— one that legal experts say has put nonprofits under extraordinary scrutiny.

Habitat for Humanity, headquartered in Americus, Georgia, received federal funds through a program established by Congress in 2022 to support energy-efficient housing and clean energy projects. Those funds have now been blocked at the direction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Treasury Department.

There has been no public evidence presented that Habitat for Humanity has done anything wrong. Neither Habitat nor any other nonprofit involved has been charged with a crime.

🔎 What’s Happening: The frozen funds were part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $27 billion initiative managed by the EPA. The program was designed to expand access to clean energy financing in underserved areas. Habitat for Humanity and United Way were among the nonprofits that received awards through the program.

In February, the FBI and other federal agencies directed Citibank—the financial agent for the program—to freeze accounts tied to multiple recipients, including Habitat and United Way. The freezes were initially ordered for 30 days but remain in place.

🏛️ Federal Judge Questions the Government’s Case: This week, a U.S. District Court judge demanded that the Justice Department present evidence to justify the funding freezes. Judge Tanya Chutkan pressed government attorneys, asking whether there was any proof of fraud or illegal activity. “Can you proffer any evidence that [the grant] was illegal, or evidence of abuse or fraud or bribery — that any of that was improperly or unlawfully done, other than the fact that Mr. Zeldin doesn’t like it? Because I don’t have the credible evidence that’s required,” she told them.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has argued that the program does not align with the agency’s current priorities and has raised concerns about fraud. However, Zeldin has not provided public evidence to support those concerns.

💡 Why Experts Say This Is Unusual: Nonprofits routinely partner with the federal government on public service programs. Legal experts say it’s highly uncommon for an administration to freeze funds and initiate a criminal investigation without making specific allegations public. Some critics argue the actions represent a shift in how the Trump administration is handling climate-related programs.

➡️ What’s Next: Some organizations affected by the freeze, including Habitat for Humanity, have filed lawsuits to regain access to their funds. The court has ordered the Justice Department to explain its actions and present any evidence that might support continued freezes.