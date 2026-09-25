U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling on the Department of Justice to regulate Flock camera use.

Warnock said the DOJ needs to put guardrails around the use of automated license plate readers, after dozens of reported cases of misuse by law enforcement personnel across the state.

“Georgians want to be safe in their communities, yes,” Warnock said in a virtual press conference Wednesday. “They want to safe from crime, but they also want to be safe from stalking and harassment. And they shouldn’t have to choose one or the other.”

Automated license plate readers such as Flock cameras have faced scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. More than 20 law enforcement personnel in Georgia have been arrested for misusing the technology, sometimes to stalk former romantic partners.

Warnock says there is not a tracking system for misuse of the cameras, and that the DOJ should implement systems of supervision and audits of searches of the cameras.