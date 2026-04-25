Atlanta is under consideration to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.
Atlanta is one of five finalist cities bidding to host the convention, where the Democratic nominee for president will be formally selected.
Representatives from the Democratic National Committee, including Chairman Ken Martin, visited Atlanta this week to scout locations for the event, including State Farm Arena and the Georgia World Congress Center.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Georgia’s swing-state status makes the state’s capital city the right choice.
“We talk a lot in this party about meeting voters where they are,” Dickens said. “Atlanta is literally where they are culturally, generationally, aspirationally.”
Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, and Chicago are also in the running. Atlanta was also a finalist for the 2024 convention, but the DNC ultimately chose Chicago for the event.
Atlanta last hosted the convention in 1988.
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Sarah Kallis | GPB
Sarah Kallis is the Politics Reporter at GPB. She is also the capitol correspondent for GPB's Lawmakers.