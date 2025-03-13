Roswell Moving Forward with New Public Safety Headquarters

Roswell is taking the next big step toward opening its new Public Safety Headquarters. On Tuesday, March 11, the Roswell City Council signaled unanimous support for hiring Reeves and Young as the construction manager for the project. The final vote to approve the contract is set for Monday, March 24.

🏢 Who Made it Happen: The City purchased the Summit Office Buildings last December, using funds approved by voters through a public safety bond. Now, leaders are pushing ahead with a renovation plan, rather than building a brand-new facility.

💰 Why It Matters: Renovating an existing property could save Roswell millions. City leaders say buying the Summit property cost $8 million. That’s $11.5 million less than the asking price. If they had chosen to build a new headquarters from scratch, the price tag might have hit $54 million—without even counting land costs.

🛠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Reeves and Young will oversee renovations on Building 100 at 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road. That’s where the Police and Fire Departments will move by the end of 2025. The renovation plan uses a phased approach to move employees in faster. The Police Department is expected to start shifting to the new site by late spring.

⏱️ Take Action: If you want to keep tabs on the project, the Mayor and City Council are scheduled to vote on the Reeves and Young contract on Monday, March 24.

🔨 What’s Next: The remodel focuses on installing IT systems, updating offices, and adding spaces for K-9 units and detention areas. Once the Police Department settles in, the Fire Department will move in by the end of the year. Roswell officials say combining both departments under one roof will improve response times across the city.

📍 Background: Roswell’s Police and Fire Departments have outgrown their current offices. Right now, the Police Department’s 160 staffers are squeezed into the Hill Street office. The Fire Department is dealing with cramped conditions at its Hembree Road building, even turning closets into workspaces. Voters approved $52 million in public safety bonds in 2022 to help fund better facilities, including this new headquarters.