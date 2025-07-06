Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again diving into the fringe—this time with a bill to make it a felony to modify the weather. The Georgia lawmaker says she wants to ban the injection or release of substances into the atmosphere to alter climate, sunlight, or temperature, calling it “dangerous and deadly.”

🌦️ What’s Happening: Greene announced the plan Friday, saying she’s worked for months with legal counsel on the bill, which mirrors an effort in Florida that never got off the ground. No other lawmakers have signed on.

📜 Who Made It Happen: This is Greene’s initiative alone. The text of the bill hasn’t been released, and her announcement offered no evidence that large-scale weather manipulation is actually happening.

🧪 Why It Matters: Geoengineering is a real but still mostly experimental field of science. Greene’s bill appears aimed more at the long-debunked idea that the government is spraying chemicals to control the weather—than at any real, verifiable program.

🚨 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: If the bill gains traction, it could create confusion or block legitimate research. It also continues Greene’s pattern of amplifying fringe views from the corners of the Internet into the halls of Congress.

📅 What’s Next: Greene says she’ll introduce the bill once the House returns from recess. It has no current co-sponsors and is unlikely to advance.

☝️ Reality Check: 20% of Americans believe the government has engaged in weather modification practices. The theories also gain more traction among less educated populations.

About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County and Cobb County.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.

