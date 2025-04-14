Here’s How You Can Weigh in On Traffic Calming in South Fulton

Share

The City of South Fulton’s Department of Public Works will hold a public information meeting Thursday evening to share proposed traffic calming plans for several residential streets

🗓 When and Where: The meeting is set for Thursday, April 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lakes at Cedar Grove Clubhouse, located at 7900 Stillmist Drive in South Fulton.

📍 What We Know: City engineers plan to present details about traffic safety changes proposed for The Lakes Point, The Lakes Drive, Lakeshore Lane, and Stillmist Drive. The meeting offers a chance for residents to hear about the proposals, ask questions and give input.

❓ Why It Matters: If you live in the Lakes at Cedar Grove area, these changes could impact your daily drive. Whether you’re concerned about speeding, pedestrian safety, or street congestion, this is your chance to speak up before final decisions are made.

👉 Take Action: Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting in person to learn more and share their thoughts. If you can’t make it, consider contacting the Public Works Department to submit comments.

💛 Remember The Golden Rule: Traffic calming isn’t just about slowing down cars. It’s about making your neighborhood safer for your neighbors—kids, walkers, and drivers alike. Think of others on your street and let your voice be heard.

